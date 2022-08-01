BMO Capital Markets Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $422.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %
MA stock opened at $351.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.04. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 64.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 199,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 264.1% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
