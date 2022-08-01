BMO Capital Markets Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $422.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

MA stock opened at $351.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.04. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 64.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 199,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 264.1% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

