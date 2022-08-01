Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 39.9% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 411.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

