Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $97.41. 7,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

