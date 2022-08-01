BoringDAO Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $96.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $99.98 or 0.00428381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,347.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

