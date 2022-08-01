Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $387.57.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $376.49. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,971. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.30. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $718.16.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

