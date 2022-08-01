Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties



Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

