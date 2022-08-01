Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.66 billion-$12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.45 EPS.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

