Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. 8,815,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

