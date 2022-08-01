Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.91. 7,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,965. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.61.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

