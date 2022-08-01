Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $42.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.21. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,317. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.82.

