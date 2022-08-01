Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $550,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.74. 17,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,550. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

