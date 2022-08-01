Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 399.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 383,456 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $12,341,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,820,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 217,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $30.91. 1,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.