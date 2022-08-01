Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.56% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $49.28. 30,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

