Brett Adcock Sells 47,090 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. 41,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,561. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

