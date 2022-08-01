Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 1.57% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

