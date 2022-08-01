Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 482,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,536,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

