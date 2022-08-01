Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $536.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,389. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.47.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

