Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lessened by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,360. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.