Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $339.26

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $243.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.