Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $83.93

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

