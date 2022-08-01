Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$6.61

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.