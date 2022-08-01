Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Target Price at $41.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.