Brokerages Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target at $15.60

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.12. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

