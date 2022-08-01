BRR OpCo LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,573,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

