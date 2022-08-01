BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,586 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 135,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 79,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.