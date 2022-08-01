BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

EMR traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

