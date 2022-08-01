BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,678. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.