BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,662. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.