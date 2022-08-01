BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $705.55. 5,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,022. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.23.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $742.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

