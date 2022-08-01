BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 967 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

