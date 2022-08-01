Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,555. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.