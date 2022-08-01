Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

