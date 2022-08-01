Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

