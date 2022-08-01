Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $97.15 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.





