Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $198.25 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

