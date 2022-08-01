Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,563,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

