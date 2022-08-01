Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $669.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

