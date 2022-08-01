Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

