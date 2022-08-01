Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.