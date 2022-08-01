Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 7.5 %
NYSE:BLDR traded up $5.13 on Monday, hitting $73.13. 128,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,599. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.