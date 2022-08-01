Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $68.00

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $70.00. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 41,526 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.