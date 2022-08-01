Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bumble from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

BMBL opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.64 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bumble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bumble by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

