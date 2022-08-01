Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Bunge from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BG traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.