Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Up 5.2%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.46 and last traded at $148.43. Approximately 5,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $188.15.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

