Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Up 5.2%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.46 and last traded at $148.43. Approximately 5,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $188.15.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
