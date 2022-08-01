CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $55.79 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $55.79 or 0.00242688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.40 million and $24,643.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004456 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00133147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

