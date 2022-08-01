Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.81 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.06-$4.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.30. 22,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

