CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CalAmp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 107,587 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $438,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,768.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CalAmp news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 107,587 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $438,954.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,768.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 23,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 467,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

