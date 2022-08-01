Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canoo Price Performance

Canoo stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Canoo has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $2,445,491.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,521,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,764,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

See Also

Earnings History for Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

