Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canoo Price Performance

Canoo stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Canoo has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $2,445,491.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,521,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,764,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

See Also

