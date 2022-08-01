Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canoo Price Performance
Canoo stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Canoo has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoo (GOEV)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.