CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $44,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

