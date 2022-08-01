Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley set a $114.00 price target on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

